Marposs Appoints New Product Manager

Philipp Janssen is a product manager for their forming and stamping monitoring solutions.

April 14, 2017

Marposs Corporation (Auburn Hills, MI), a world leader in measurement and process monitoring technologies, has announced the appointment of Philipp Janssen as a product manager for their forming and stamping monitoring solutions acquired through the Brankamp GmbH acquisition in 2012.  He is responsible for the development of product strategies for their process monitoring solutions for cold forming and metal forming operations.

Janssen has extensive experience with machine monitoring solutions within metal forming, having started his career at Brankamp serving in technical sales, as a global account manager and, most recently, as a product manager. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in international management from the Cologne Business School, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering with a focus on mechatronics from the University Bonn-Rhein-Sieg. He completed his apprenticeship as an industrial mechanic at University Duisburg-Essen, specializing in equipment and precision engineering.

Marposs’ line of in-process monitoring solutions for forming and stamping applications offer an effective way to immediately identify manufacturing faults. This allows for the detection of faulty parts, helps to prevent process errors, protects the machine and tooling, and provides support for quicker machine set-up.

www.marposs.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Metalworking Manufacturing & Production Expo
April 18, 2017
Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre – Winnipeg, MB
Clean Air Academy
April 18 - 19, 2017
RoboVent – Sterling Heights, MI
Precision Machining and Technology Show
April 25 - 27, 2017
Greater Columbus Convention Center – Columbus, OH
Step Into the Future: SigmaNEST 365
April 26, 2017
Webinar hosted by SigmaTEK Systems, Cincinnati, OH
Show Excel the Door: Accelerating the Quoting Process
April 27, 2017
Webinar hosted by SecturaSOFT, Cincinnati, OH
See All Events »
Social Media