Marposs Appoints New Product Manager

Philipp Janssen is a product manager for their forming and stamping monitoring solutions.

Marposs Corporation (Auburn Hills, MI), a world leader in measurement and process monitoring technologies, has announced the appointment of Philipp Janssen as a product manager for their forming and stamping monitoring solutions acquired through the Brankamp GmbH acquisition in 2012. He is responsible for the development of product strategies for their process monitoring solutions for cold forming and metal forming operations.

Janssen has extensive experience with machine monitoring solutions within metal forming, having started his career at Brankamp serving in technical sales, as a global account manager and, most recently, as a product manager. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in international management from the Cologne Business School, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering with a focus on mechatronics from the University Bonn-Rhein-Sieg. He completed his apprenticeship as an industrial mechanic at University Duisburg-Essen, specializing in equipment and precision engineering.

Marposs’ line of in-process monitoring solutions for forming and stamping applications offer an effective way to immediately identify manufacturing faults. This allows for the detection of faulty parts, helps to prevent process errors, protects the machine and tooling, and provides support for quicker machine set-up.

www.marposs.com