Material Handling Product Showcase

Take a closer look at some of the latest advances in material handling systems that might help you increase productivity, reduce worker risk and lower overall operating expenses.

Gripper System for Stainless Sheet Metal Handling Eliminates Manual Labor

This custom End-of-Arm-Tooling system from FIPA automates sheet metal processing by using flat vacuum cups and compact ejectors to apply suction to single pieces of sheet metal in a designated stack at the pick-up site.

Modular Tool Cart Knows Where to Hold’em, Where to Place’em

With an angled top level shelf that holds shadow-board for tool storage, this modular tool cart from Creform features an integrated laptop holder on a pivoting shelf that can be positioned for easy access.

Flexible Automated Material Handling for Unmanned Production

For CNC machine tools, the Flexible Pallet Container pallet handling system from Fastems enables operators to set up new pallets while parts on other pallets are being completed, eliminating the need to stop machining to change setups.

Forged Center Pull Hoist Ring for Safe Lifting

With a 5:1 strength factor and load capacity up to 30,000 lb, open-bail style forged alloy steel center pull hoist rings from Jergens are black-oxide coated, with full 360 deg swivel and 180 deg pivot action.

Flexible Handling and Storage of Sheet Metal Inventory

The BASIC Tower Sheet Metal 4.0 system from Remmert allows shops to keep an economically sensible stock of sheet metal inventory while maintaining flexible handling of the material.

Pallet Transfer Cart Easily Moves and Maneuvers Loads Wherever Needed

For production environments, this heavy-duty transfer cart from Verti-Lift moves and maneuvers loads up to 4,000 lb into position quickly, easily and ergonomically.

Rideable Material Lift

The new RiderLift Type B from Wildeck allows an authorized person to ride with their cargo to a second level to avoid climbing stairs for immediate off-loading of material when the lift reaches its destination.