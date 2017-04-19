Mazak Optonics Names New Regional Sales Manager

Mark Mercurio now handles laser cutting system sales in the Midwest Central region that includes Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and St. Louis.

April 19, 2017

Mazak Optonics Corporation (Elgin, IL) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Mercurio, from being their applications manager to now being their Midwest Central regional sales manager. Mercurio has more than 20 years of experience at the company working in service, applications and now sales. He will be responsible for the territory that includes Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and St. Louis, MO.

“Mark’s many years with us have proven that he is highly qualified for this new position,” said Al Bohlen, the president of Mazak Optonics. “His advanced knowledge of lasers will be very beneficial in the territory and incredibly valuable to our customers.” As a laser technology expert known throughout the fabrication industry, Mercurio has spoken at multiple events on the impact of laser cutting technology, including FMA’s Annual Summit. He is also a member of the FMA Laser Council. “I look forward to this new opportunity and I am eager to help users in this region with their laser cutting needs,” added Mercurio.

www.mazakoptonics.com

0 Comments



