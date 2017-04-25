Mill-Thread Tool for High-Speed Aluminum Machining

The new Carmex AMT is ideal for applications in the aerospace and automotive industries and others where there is demand for both high speed and high precision in the machining of aluminum.

Carmex Precision Tools LLC (Richfield, WI) will present an extensive exhibit in Booth #1526, which will feature their new Carmex AMT (Aluminum Mill-Thread). The cutter delivers high surface finish, good chip evacuation, and is constructed of solid carbide to absorb cutting forces in high-speed aluminum machining.

Available in a cylindrical shank or Weldon shank, the AMT is designed to minimize the tendency of aluminum to stick to the cutting tool edges. The uncoated smooth cutting edge, equipped with coolant hole pass-through, generates high thread surface and is ideal for both right-hand and left-hand internal threads.

According to Jim White, the national sales manager for Carmex USA, “The AMT tool is ideal for applications in the aerospace and automotive industries and others where there is demand for both high speed and high precision in the machining of aluminum. It is an extremely versatile tool and can also be used in applications involving cast iron and stainless steels and is available in a variety of sizes and thread configurations.”

Carmex Precision Tools LLC, 2075 State HWY 175 Richfield, WI, 888-628-5030, www.carmexusa.com.