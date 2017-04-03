Modular Tool Cart Knows Where to Hold’em, Where to Place’em

Creform's modular tool cart features an angled top level shelf that holds shadow-board for tool storage, along with an integrated laptop holder on a pivoting shelf that can be positioned for easy access.

An industrial automation machine builder was looking for ways to organize and keep track of tools they used during their manufacturing process. They asked Creform Corporation (Greer, SC) engineers to design and build an application-specific tool cart to support their operation. Creform developed a modular design that provides the optimal size, configuration and tool placement, as well as assembly parts and supplies, that allows this manufacturer to add only the accessories they need to save space on their shop floor. This customized tool cart helps promote efficiency and reinforces tool accountability with “a place for everything and everything in its place.” Its open design promotes easy visual inventory since there are no enclosed drawers or cabinets.

The cart framework is built with 28 mm high visibility “yellow” plastic coated steel pipe with black joints. It features an angled top level shelf that holds shadow-board for tool storage, along with an integrated laptop holder on a pivoting shelf that can be positioned for easy access. A lower horizontal shelf is used for bulk storage, while a pull-out drawer above the shelf can be used for storage of tools and supplies. The top drawer serves as a small, yet ideal work surface to temporarily hold in process parts or assemblies. Above and to the left side of the cart are small shelves for miscellaneous production supplies, including hardware items. The shelf positions are easily height adjustable based on the stature of the associate and shelves are easily added or reduced. A recessed half-inch plastic shelf surface ensures anything placed on the shelf stays in place during the vibration that is commonly associated with transport.

This cart has four large diameter casters with 4 in wheels: two that swivel and two that lock for easy rolling, positioning and maneuverability. Overall dimensions of the cart are 40 in L x 30 in W x 54 in H and it has a 400 lb load capacity. The dimensions are custom configurable using the Creform system. A wide variety of pipe color options are available and the cart comes as parts, kit or assembly. Optional accessories include hooks to hang parts, clipboard and label holders, larger diameter casters for rugged floor or environment, ESD version for static sensitive areas and 42 mm pipe/joints for heavy-duty usage.

Creform Corporation, PO Box 830, Greer, SC 29652-0830, 800-839-8823, Fax 864-877-3863, SCsales@creform.com, www.creform.com.