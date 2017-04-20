New Sales & Distribution Manager at Prime Controls

Larry Jones is now responsible for general industry sales and fostering distribution partnerships.

Prime Controls, Inc. (Dayton, OH) is pleased to announce and welcome Larry Jones as their new sales and distribution manager, responsible for general industry sales and fostering distribution partnerships. He will work directly alongside the sales and marketing team. He joins the company from IMI Precision Engineering, where he served as their director of sales and was responsible for driving all product development commercial activities for valuable accounts. Prior to IMI, he worked at Sankyo Automation Inc. as their automation sales manager. During his tenure, he was instrumental in securing high-end accounts, assisting with the company’s rebranding and online expansion initiative, as well as driving all sales and marketing operations for North America and Europe.

Jones comes to Prime Controls as a seasoned and diverse sales and business professional. Over the course of his career he has proven to be essential in developing strategic sales and marketing plans while building professional alliances. His extensive background in applications/project engineering and engineering management helps him determine and work with customers to truly understand their application and the right fit for their operation. He was the recipient of various awards for exemplary performance, including a “3 Star” Raytheon award and Supplier of the Year awards from two of the top auto manufacturers.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring my sales and leadership skills to a truly customer-focused company known for its innovative products, responsiveness and long-term product support,” states Jones. “We are thrilled to welcome Larry to our team,” added Beth Graves, the company president. “I am confident he’ll provide the business development and operational expertise we need during this time of growth. I am excited that he has decided to join our company and I look forward to the fresh insight he’ll add to our group.”

­­­Prime Controls was founded in 1992 and is now one of the world’s foremost Double Metal Sheet Detector suppliers, providing products and services to the can making, automotive, appliance and other automated sheet metal industries. A Prime Controls detector has inspected virtually every food and beverage can in the world with a pull-tab end.

