New VP at Cleaning Technologies Group

Chris Whittaker is now the company's VP of business development and marketing.

Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC (CTG; Cincinnati, OH) has announced the promotion of Chris Whittaker to the vice president of business development and marketing. He formerly served as the vice president of sales and marketing. In his new role, he is responsible for global business growth of the Ransohoff Division of products and services and will retain the global marketing responsibilities for all of the CTG divisions.

“In this role, Chris will utilize his strong customer skills and business knowledge to grow the Ransohoff Division’s products and customers. His focus is on new customer and business development globally with existing products to new customers, or new products to existing customers, “ said Barney Bosse, the company’s chief executive officer.

www.ctgclean.com