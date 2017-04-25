Next Generation Automation Platform Takes Welding to the Next Level

The Auto-Continuum 350 and Auto-Continuum 500 MIG welding systems from Miller Electric deliver advanced arc performance to improve throughput and weld quality in demanding automation applications.

Miller Electric Mfg. Co. (Appleton, WI) offers their new Auto-Continuum™ 350 and Auto-Continuum 500 MIG welding systems that deliver advanced arc performance to improve throughput and weld quality in demanding automation applications. These are the latest additions to the Continuum™ family of MIG welders that feature an adaptive arc for less spatter and improved gap handling, providing increased travel speeds and high-quality welds on a variety of base materials. The power sources provide simple integration with fixed and flexible automation systems. An all-new power source design offers the fast response needed to deliver stable welding performance, better results and greater power. The Auto-Continuum 350 provides up to 26 percent more weld power than similar systems on the market, offering 11,000 watts (350 amps and 31.5 volts at 100 percent duty cycle). The Auto-Continuum 500 provides up to 18 percent more weld power, with 19,000 watts (500 amps and 39 volts at 100 percent duty cycle).

The all-new wire drive motor assembly features a low-inertia motor that provides faster response time for improved arc starts with low amounts of spatter. The design utilizes common mounting configurations for easy integration with major brands of industrial fixed and flexible welding automation systems. A reduced-weight design allows for quicker point-to-point movement, along with reduced wear on system components. The Auto-Continuum 350 and Auto-Continuum 500 offer standard MIG and flux-cored welding processes, as well as advanced processes, including Accu-Pulse® and Regulated Metal Deposition (RMD®), both proven technologies for improving weld quality and increasing productivity. These machines are also capable of advanced pulse processes, like the new Versa-Pulse®, along with high deposition MIG processes. Versa-Pulse is a fast, low-heat and low-spatter process designed for faster travel speeds on thin material, delivering increased productivity. The high deposition MIG process provides increased deposition rates on thick materials. All of the processes are standard with the power sources; no additional hardware or software purchases necessary.

Integrated Welding Intelligence™ delivers information to measure and improve the welding operation. The Auto-Continuum systems come standard with Insight Core™, a simple internet-based solution that reports cell productivity and weld parameter verification, providing basic production metrics such as amps, volts, wire feed speed, arc-on time and arc-on time percentage. Insight Centerpoint™ is optional and provides advanced, real-time feedback with built-in features like Part Tracking™ to detect bad welds, helping reduce rework costs and improve quality. Users can easily initialize and configure their welding automation system, connecting the Auto-Continuum system and robot via webpage interfaces in one of three ways: connecting to a factory network via Wi-Fi, connecting to a factory network via an Ethernet cable, or directly connecting to a PC via an Ethernet cable. This connection allows for the configuration of robot settings to establish communication and/or enable the Insight solution.

