Osborn Names New Product Manager

Tim Priestley has been promoted as a product manager for their polishing division.

Osborn (Richmond, IN), a leading supplier of industrial brushes, polishing compounds and buffs, recently announced Tim Priestley has been promoted as a product manager for their polishing division. He is responsible for developing polishing products, including mainly buffs, compounds, flapwheels and non-wovens.

He brings more than 29 years of experience to the position. Prior to joining the company in 2013 as a field application engineer, he held positions as a plant manager of finishing operations, product development manager, field service and support manager, production manager of buffing and welding operations and a supervisor of plating operations.

“Tim’s vast industry experience and knowledge will drive unparalleled support to our valued customers in tackling the challenges they face every day,” said Spencer Maheu, the director of marketing and product management. “He understands the company’s longtime commitment to deliver high-quality products and will be tasked with developing new innovative and differentiated products that enhance Osborn JacksonLea’s value proposition to the finishing market.”

Priestley studied engineering at Cleveland State University and has additional training in production management, leadership, six sigma and lean manufacturing principles. He currently lives in Medina, OH. In his spare time, he is an avid soccer player and referee.

www.osborn.com