Pacific Metal Orders Multi-Blanking Line

This new line from Red Bud Industries will be able to produce blanks with width and length tolerances of ±.005 in.

Pacific Metal Company (Tualatin, OR), a steel service center, recently ordered for a Precision Multi-Blanking Line from Red Bud Industries (Red Bud, IL). Featured in this line will be a Precision Grip Feed System and CNC Programmable Slitter. This combination of machines will give Pacific Metal the capability of producing blanks with width and length tolerances of ±.005 in (.127 mm). The CNC Slitter can be set up in less than two minutes per cut, thus eliminating costly downtime that can occur when using conventional packed arbor slitters. An additional advantage to this system will be the automatic strip divider positioning. While the operator is setting up the slitting head, the strip divider positioning system will automatically set up the dividers in the strip stacker. When the operator has finished setting up the slitting head, the strip stacker will be ready to run blanks.

The new line is capable of processing coils up to 30,000 lb (13,608 kg) at widths up to 72 in (1,830 mm) and thicknesses up to .250 in (6.35 mm). The new line consists of an uncoiler, peeler breaker, crop shear, precision leveler, inspection area, “hands free” thread system, dual motor grip feed, CNC programmable slitter, scrap winders, shear, combination drop/strip stacker, part diverter, automatically lowering stack table, end discharge rollouts, and pallet loader.

