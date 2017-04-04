Pallet Transfer Cart Easily Moves and Maneuvers Loads Wherever Needed

The heavy-duty transfer cart from Verti-Lift quickly, easily and ergonomically moves and maneuvers loads up to 4,000 lb into position in production environments.

Verti-Lift, Inc. (Louisville, KY) has introduced a heavy-duty transfer cart that quickly and ergonomically moves pallets and other heavy components (up to 4,000 lb capacity) within production environments. This custom designed cart includes a gravity roller conveyor, a pallet retaining bar to secure the load during transport, and a manual foot-actuated “locking/docking arm” for convenient hands-free operation. The cart is fitted with heavy duty swivel casters that allow movement in all directions to easily maneuver into proper position and stand up to heavy loads. A hitch-and-pin arrangement for towing is included so that multiple units can be used together. This cart technology is ideal for moving wood, plastic and aluminum pallets, as well as shipping containers, equipment skids, component frames and bases, production equipment and more.

This purpose-built cart is easy to use. Workers roll the cart into position, then set the locking/docking bar to secure the cart in position beside an existing conveyor line. Once a pallet has been positioned onto the cart, the pallet retaining bar is lowered into position, thus securing the load for transport. Disengaging the foot switch releases the locking/docking bar and allows the cart and its pallet to be transported elsewhere within the facility to be offloaded onto another conveyor system. Video demonstrations of this equipment can be seen on YouTube. These carts are made in the U.S. and are available through material handling distributors nationwide.

