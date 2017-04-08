Parker Steel Moves Into New Headquarters

The company has settled into their new facility in Maumee, OH.

Parker Steel Company (Maumee, OH), a supplier of metric-sized metals in North America, has moved their headquarters from the original location on Monroe Street in Toledo, OH to 1625 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee, OH. The company’s two Toledo-based warehouses will remain in their same locations.

The new headquarters offers their employees and customers a bright and airy work and meeting space with rustic beams and wooded views.

Ideal for applications where pre-sized metric parts are needed, the company’s cold drawn rounds, hexagons, squares, and flats; TG&P shafting; chrome-plated shafting; tubing in seamless and welded diameters; welded square and rectangular tubing; round and square telescopic tubing; hydraulic and capillary tubing; threaded rod, cold and hot rolled sheets and plates; shims; tees; angles; channels; beams; and drill rod are available in millimeter sizes.

They also stock metric sizes in carbon steel, alloy, stainless steel, brass aluminum, and titanium. Plate shearing and production saw cutting services are available when needed. The staff works closely together to fulfill customer orders, 96 percent of which ship out the same day.

Parker Steel is ISO 9001:2008 and CTPAT (Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) certified.

www.metricmetals.com