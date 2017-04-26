Plymouth Tube Receives Safety Award Again

The FMA Rusty Demeules Award recognizes the commitment of their organization to excellence in safety.

The Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International (FMA; Chicago, IL) and CNA announced Plymouth Tube Company (Streator, IL) as the winner of their 2017 Rusty Demeules Award for Safety Excellence. This award is presented by FMA, sponsored by CNA, and created by FMA’s Safety Council to annually recognize a company with a demonstrated safety culture. The award is named in honor of Rusty Demeules, an outstanding volunteer contributor who made significant contributions to FMA while serving as the president of their Safety Committee from its inception in 1989 until 1996. This is the second year in a row for Plymouth Tube to receive the award, which is FMA’s highest safety honor.

The company was honored at a dinner ceremony during FMA’s Annual Safety Conference that was held April 19-20 at FMA’s newly constructed headquarters in Elgin, Illinois. As the recipient, a representative of the company received complimentary registration, travel, and hotel accommodations at the conference. They were founded in 1924 and have now expanded to nine locations. Their Streator location manufactures cold drawing seamless alloy and carbon tubing from steel hollows, specializing in small diameters. They also provide uniquely shaped tubing such as squares and rectangles.

The company’s commitment to safety includes their Safety Engagement Program that focuses on safety tours, meetings, observations and safety suggestions from employees, and helps to generate improvements throughout the facility. Employees are also required to participate in their daily Stretch Program to help ensure employees’ minds and bodies are ready for a safe day at work.

“For the second consecutive year, we are pleased to present this awared to them. Their continued commitment to a safe work environment is inspiring and should be emulated by our entire industry. I congratulate them on winning this year’s award,” said Edward Youdell, the president and chief executive officer of FMA. “We are proud to sponsor this award and are very proud to recognize Plymouth Tube as the 2017 recipient for their conscious work to create a culture of safety,” added Roger Wilson, the assistant vice president and industry leader for manufacturing at CNA.

