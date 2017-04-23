Preci/Mazak Opens Distributor Facility in Mexico

The Queretaro site provides machine tool and automation applications training, service and support geared toward local aerospace and automotive industries.

Users of Mazak Corporation (Florence, KY) machine tools in Mexico will soon benefit from enhanced levels of localized customer service and support with the grand opening of the Preci facility in Queretaro. This brand new building will house applications and service technicians, offer training to users and demonstrate some of the most advanced machine tool and automation technologies, including those specifically geared toward the local area’s well-entrenched aerospace and automotive industries.

The Preci facility encompasses nearly 6,000 sq ft, including training space and a 3,200 sq ft showroom that will house some of the most advanced multi-tasking, full 5-axis, horizontal and vertical machining systems. Six employees will provide technical and sales support to keep customers competitive and productive. Mazak and Preci will welcome local manufacturers to attend this new facility’s Open House on June 8-9, 2017, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm daily, with an exclusive Grand Opening ribbon cutting ceremony on June 8 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at Autopista México-Querétaro Km. 196, Localidad El Colorado, El Marqués, Querétaro, CP. 76246, México.

“This new building gives our customers in the Queretaro area and surrounding regions even more access to the technical, engineering and applications expertise they need to thrive and succeed,” said Brian Papke, the chairman of Mazak. “We continue to expand and strengthen our capabilities in Mexico – thanks to Preci – as well as throughout all of North America, while other OEMs typically trim customer service, support and sales initiatives to keep overhead costs in check.”

www.mazakusa.com