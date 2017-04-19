Precision Quick Change Jaw Set

The CARVESMART Quick Change Vise Jaw System from Carr Lane Roemheld is a complete package of dovetailed jaws for production and tool room vises that are accurately changed in seconds.

In Booth 5648, Carr Lane Roemheld Mfg. Co. (Fenton, MO) features new bundled pricing of their popular NC vises to introduce their new CARVESMART™ jaw set. NC vises are available in hydro-mechanical or fully hydraulic versions, in three-jaw widths, with optional clamp force indicator. The vises deliver high 0.0004 in repeatability and clamping forces from 5600 lb to 14,000 lb. The patented CARVESMART Quick Change Vise Jaw System is a complete package of dovetailed jaws for production and tool room vises that are accurately changed in seconds. CARVESMART extruded aluminum soft jaws can be saw cut to any length.

The limited-time free offer is a bundled set that includes a precision NC vise with clamping force gauge, a precision adjustable workpiece stop, a CARVESMART steel master jaw set, a blank aluminum jaw set, and mounting claws. NC vises remain at the standard price. Customers will simply add “-VS” to the end of the part number, and the CARVESMART precision jaw set will be provided free for a limited time, a $295 value add on. This total package value that is free of charge is $700.

Carr Lane Roemheld Mfg. Co., 927 Horan Drive, Fenton, MO 63026, 800-827-2526, roemheld-usa.com.