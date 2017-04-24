Press-Cription for Success

Here are some of the latest advances in press operations that can help shops increase their productivity, improve quality and safety, and reduce their operating costs.

Flexible Automation for Punch Presses

FA-P advanced automation on the Strippit-PX punch press from LVD provides dynamic load/unload capacity, smart part picking and a large area for stacking punched parts directly onto designated pallets from sheets up to 120 in x 60 in by 4 mm thick from two shuttle tables with a maximum capacity of 6,600 lb.

A Machine that Grows to Meet New Challenges

To economically increase the variety of parts they manufacture, sheet metal fabricators can covert and upgrade the modular TruPunch 1000 from TRUMPF into the new TruMatic 1000 combination punch laser machine.

Automated Turret Punch Press Loading

Ideal for handling full-size blank sheets and finished parts, FS Tower Series cell stocker systems from Murata Machinery can double the production of a stand-alone machine and provide lights out, unattended operation during breaks, shift changes, lunch and after hours, as well as more consistent production to improve job estimates and costs.

Electrical Lamination Stamping Presses

Ideal for the challenging ultra-thin materials used in today’s electric and hybrid vehicles, the innovative EV Press Series from Nidec Minster uses a massive bed and slide to accommodate longer tooling and produce ultra-low deflection characteristics.

Achieve the Highest Fineblanking Requirements

The innovative XFT 2500 speed press from Feintool uses increased stiffness, a quick-change system for tools and the latest control and energy management technology to ensure the highest productivity and perfect quality of fineblanked parts.