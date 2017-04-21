Radan Hires Presales Applications Engineer

William Betancourt now provides comprehensive sheet metal CAD/CAM support to users.

April 21, 2017

In step with the continuing growth of their Radan sheet metal system, Vero Software (Forest Lake, MN) has hired new presales applications engineer William Betancourt to support their expanding service and support needs. “William has extensive knowledge of laser machines and, as a fluent Spanish speaker, he is able to provide support to our Spanish-speaking Radan users,” said Doug Wood, the general manager of Radan, Americas.

As an applications engineer, Betancourt is responsible for providing comprehensive support to users, working with the sales team to deliver product demonstrations and software test drives, providing project management support for new customers and providing them with a superior new user experience. His background includes five years working as an applications engineer with a major machine tool manufacturer. He earned a vocational certificate in automated electrical systems, and has studied advanced mathematics, physics, and computer-aided-design (CAD).

verosoftware.com

