Realistic Machining Simulation, Simplified CNC Programming

NCSIMUL MACHINE CNC software from SPRING Technologies provides realistic simulation of the machining process so that users can simulate, verify, optimize and review machine programs based on the actual characteristics of the machine tools.

In Booth 5522, the NCSIMUL SOLUTIONS 10 all-in-one digital suite from SPRING Technologies Inc. (Boston, MA) can provide shops with productivity-enhancing benefits in their CNC programming functions. The most popular modules in this suite are NCSIMUL MACHINE and NCSIMUL CAM.

NCSIMUL MACHINE: This innovative CNC software module provides realistic simulation of the machining process. Users can simulate, verify, optimize and review machine programs based on the actual characteristics of the machine tools. Three-dimensional graphics help to avoid machining crashes, while powerful algorithms and embedded process-based knowledge enable cutting conditions to be optimized. This module verifies programs in three steps: investigates and corrects coding errors, simulates to locate collisions and correct motion errors, and validates the program. The benefits are many, including reducing the time spent on debugging programs; preventing the costly risk of spindle collision, tool breakage and scrap; and improving cycle times and process optimization efficiencies.

SPRING Technologies has also addressed the increased use of composite materials in manufacturing by developing NCSIMUL Composites. New algorithms in NCSIMUL MACHINE enable the simulation of fiber lay-ups with the initial media, the already laid material and roller position taken into account. The software offers a realistic display of the complete 3D model of the final part, selectively displaying each layer.

NCSIMUL 4CAM: This module streamlines the existing CAM process to simplify CNC programming. It allows users to change, in one click, the target machine without any reprogramming efforts. From the main CAD/CAM program or machine controller G-code, NCSIMUL CAM generates programs for any machine tool that are verified and optimized without an external post-processor. It takes into account the kinematics of the machine tool, machine controller, cutting tools and conditions. This efficiency results in lead-time reduction from prototype to production and in repurposing legacy programs to new machines.

“We are always excited about demonstrating NCSIMUL,” said Silvère Proisy, the director of North American operations for SPRING Technologies. “The results are compelling, and it’s fun to see the moment when programmers understand this new level of advancement and benefits it can bring for a nominal investment. For example, in North America, users on average save 90 percent of their machine setup time, $500,000 a year in production time by optimizing feed rates, and more than $100,000 dollars annually on machine crash avoidance.”

