Rego-Fix Opens New Facility in Brazil

Their Sorocaba site will directly serve South American manufacturers that compete in automotive, aerospace, medical/dental and other high precision industries.

Rego-Fix Tool Corporation (Indianapolis, IN) has opened a new facility in Sorocaba, Brazil, to better serve their South American manufacturing customers. This new site will provide fast and easy access to some of the industry’s most advanced tooling technology, as well as to complete technical, application and service support. Within the Brazilian automotive, aerospace and medical/dental industries, many manufacturers already rely on the precision, accuracy and performance of Rego-Fix tooling. In particular, users in those industries that produce high accuracy components on Swiss-style machines have long benefited from the specially designed ER system for that type of high-precision equipment.

As a collaboration with AMT Brazil, the Sorocaba facility allows Rego-Fix to directly supply users with the company’s innovative technologies, such as their ER collets and patented powRgrip® toolholding system. They will also host ongoing technical and training seminars, along with other events, to heighten users’ skills and productivity, while an in-house team of engineers will help them find the best products for their applications and provide full project support. The new facility is located at Av. Eng. Carlos Reinaldo Mendes, 3200, 18013-280, Sorocaba. For more information, visit brazil.rego-fix.com or call +55 15 3035 8888.

“Manufacturers around the world use our tooling, and as they expand into the Brazilian market, we will be close by to support them every step of the way,” said Daniel Jacob, the sales manager at Rego-Fix Brazil. “At Sorocaba, we have the opportunity to efficiently and effectively support our customers’ growing needs, and we will do so.”

