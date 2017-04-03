Retractable Barriers Offer Full Protection, Flexible Access

Rite-Hite's GuardRite Retractable Barrier System includes the retractable barrier, visibility posts and removable handrails and can provide full run-off protection while still allowing unrestricted access along the entire length of the installation.

Protecting areas that require a heavy duty safety system yet must still allow unrestricted access just became easier with the new GuardRite Retractable Barrier from Rite-Hite (Milwaukee, WI). GuardRite is a modular and self-storing barrier system that can withstand up to 30,000 lb of impact at 4 mph, making it ideal for guarding rail docks, finger docks, wide loading and flatbed loading areas, as well as protecting sensitive equipment and pedestrian areas. The system’s core component is a 10 in tall barrier that can stand alone or can be incorporated into an OSHA compliant removable safety rail system. The barrier consists of an 8 in diameter sleeve that fits into a 10 in core-drilled hole, excavated 20½ in deep. The impact-absorbing polyurethane sleeve surrounds a 3½ in diameter bollard.

The barrier unit is gas-spring assisted and can easily be raised or lowered flush into the floor with an operational tool that can store in an operational visibility post. The complete safety system includes the retractable barrier, visibility posts and removable handrails and can provide full run-off protection while still allowing unrestricted access along the entire length of the installation. The modular nature of the GuardRite Retractable Barrier System makes it ideal for rail docks, where loading/unloading access points may vary by 200 ft to 300 ft or more. However, it will also have applications for wide loading, flatbed and finger docks, as well as protecting sensitive internal equipment installations and pedestrian areas from forklift impact. The GuardRite system was developed after extensive input from facility managers in the paper, steel, lumber, automotive and carpet industries.

“Drop-offs and sensitive equipment areas with only a painted yellow line on the floor for protection can be dangerous, especially in areas where workers and materials handling equipment are present,” said Andy Olson, the marketing manager of Rite-Hite. “This system helps make those areas safer with durable, reinforced dividers that are extremely space efficient and offer maximum flexibility.”

Rite-Hite, 8900 North Arbon Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53223, 414-362-6364, Fax: 414-355-9248, aolson@ritehite.com, www.ritehite.com.