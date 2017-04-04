Rideable Material Lift
The new RiderLift Type B from Wildeck has been designed to allow an authorized person to ride with their cargo to a second level and avoid having to climb stairs or rely on a co-worker to off-load material when the lift reaches its destination.
Wildeck, Inc. (Waukesha, WI) has introduced a new product category for vertical material lifts: the new “RML” (rideable material lift) product category is a major advancement over a traditional “VRC” (vertical reciprocating conveyor) since it allows authorized personnel to safely travel with their material between levels. “Our new RiderLift™ Type B RML is a breakthrough new product and is in a class by itself,” stated Hubert Schlegel, the director of marketing at Wildeck. “Users can now enjoy the convenience of an elevator at a fraction of the cost. This material lift is ideally suited for industrial applications and, unlike a VRC, it has been designed to allow an authorized person to ride with their cargo to a second level and avoid having to climb stairs or rely on a co-worker to off-load material when the lift reaches its destination. Now who wouldn’t enjoy that?”
The benefits of this new rideable material lift include:
- Increases material handling efficiency.
- Saves time by allowing workers to travel between levels with their material.
- Improves safety, reduces fatigue, and minimizes lost time accidents.
- Increases the utilization of facility capacity gained from mezzanines, rack systems, and pick modules.
- Can be purchased and installed at a fraction of the cost of an elevator.
Standard car size is 6.0 ft x 6.0 ft x 80 in H and lifting capacity is 2,500 lb, including rider. Standard top lifting height is 14 ft (GND + 1) and lifting speed is 20 fpm. The RiderLift is available in either “C” or “Z” loading patterns and features a keyed “enable” switch inside the car to ensure use only by authorized personnel. This RML meets ASME A17.1 / CSA B44 code requirements. Qualified Elevator Contractors will install and service the lift and provide the end user with ongoing state-approved safety inspections and lift certification, as required by the A17.1 code.
Wildeck, Inc., 405 Commerce Street, Waukesha, WI 53186, 262-549-4000, info@wildeck.com, www.wildeck.com, www.ladderindustries.com.
0 Comments