Rideable Material Lift

The new RiderLift Type B from Wildeck has been designed to allow an authorized person to ride with their cargo to a second level and avoid having to climb stairs or rely on a co-worker to off-load material when the lift reaches its destination.

Wildeck, Inc. (Waukesha, WI) has introduced a new product category for vertical material lifts: the new “RML” (rideable material lift) product category is a major advancement over a traditional “VRC” (vertical reciprocating conveyor) since it allows authorized personnel to safely travel with their material between levels. “Our new RiderLift™ Type B RML is a breakthrough new product and is in a class by itself,” stated Hubert Schlegel, the director of marketing at Wildeck. “Users can now enjoy the convenience of an elevator at a fraction of the cost. This material lift is ideally suited for industrial applications and, unlike a VRC, it has been designed to allow an authorized person to ride with their cargo to a second level and avoid having to climb stairs or rely on a co-worker to off-load material when the lift reaches its destination. Now who wouldn’t enjoy that?”

The benefits of this new rideable material lift include:

Increases material handling efficiency.

Saves time by allowing workers to travel between levels with their material.

Improves safety, reduces fatigue, and minimizes lost time accidents.

Increases the utilization of facility capacity gained from mezzanines, rack systems, and pick modules.

Can be purchased and installed at a fraction of the cost of an elevator.

Standard car size is 6.0 ft x 6.0 ft x 80 in H and lifting capacity is 2,500 lb, including rider. Standard top lifting height is 14 ft (GND + 1) and lifting speed is 20 fpm. The RiderLift is available in either “C” or “Z” loading patterns and features a keyed “enable” switch inside the car to ensure use only by authorized personnel. This RML meets ASME A17.1 / CSA B44 code requirements. Qualified Elevator Contractors will install and service the lift and provide the end user with ongoing state-approved safety inspections and lift certification, as required by the A17.1 code.

Wildeck, Inc., 405 Commerce Street, Waukesha, WI 53186, 262-549-4000, info@wildeck.com, www.wildeck.com, www.ladderindustries.com.