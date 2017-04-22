Robust and Versatile Vises for Aggressive 5-Axis High Precision Machining

Kurt showcases their MaxLock HP Series self-centering vises, DTR DoveLock dovetail 5-axis vises, and DX6 CrossOver vises that are ideal for aggressive 5-axis high precision production machining.

In Booth 5130, Kurt Manufacturing Company (Minneapolis, MN) will display their new MaxLock™ HP Series of self-centering vises for maximum 5-axis workholding rigidity. These products combat jaw deflection and part lift with AngLock® design and new patented lift control system. Providing ±0.0005 in repeatability, they have a center line that easily adjusts to the center of the table rotation. Clamping can be achieved for both OD and ID within the vise. Three sizes are available: 5 in, 7 in, and 9 in long models and each is available with either serrated jaws or dovetail jaws.

The DTR DoveLock™ dovetail 5-axis vise line is expanded with two new reverse models that allow for a wider range of dovetail workpiece widths. The DoveLock dovetail holding feature requires only 1/8 in of material height to hold the part. The dovetail feature simplifies work-piece material preparation so that no machined jaws are necessary. DoveLock provides up to 4,000 lb of precision clamping force, holding parts without distorting the workpiece while providing easy access to five sides of the workpiece. All DoveLock 5-axis vises are manufactured from high quality 4140 pre-hardened steel.

The DX6™ CrossOver™ vise is designed for precision requirements of CNC production to tool room applications. DX6 is interchangeable with the popular D688 vise with the same bed height and distance from keyway to stationary jaw. It combines multiple design features including the AngLock and Pull-Type features combined with a new 4-bolt stationary jaw creating an ultra-unique strategy for a better vise. DX6 CrossOver vise features a full 9 in jaw opening within the inside jaw position. A lighter and narrower vise body with a footprint of 7.39 in wide x 16.810 in long allows more vises on the machine table. The 80,000 psi ductile iron vise body also provides chip evacuation straight through the body at sides and end of vise to prevent chip build-up. All of these vises are manufactured in Kurt’s employee-owned U.S. plant. Quality is further ensured by their lifetime Iron Clad™ warranty for workmanship and materials.

