ROMJ and Reshoring Initiative Cooperate to Bring Back One Million Jobs

The Return One Million Jobs campaign is organizing a $20 million fund for a major data analytics program to consider all costs of production in the U.S. from all 100,000 companies with offshored production and sourcing.

Over the last few decades, as many as four million good paying manufacturing jobs have been lost to foreign nations to reduce costs. In the last few years, costs of production in China and other nations have been increasing, encouraging even many Chinese companies to begin producing in the U.S. The Reshoring Initiative (Chicago, IL), the nation’s leading organization working to return manufacturing jobs to the U.S., estimates that as many as one million jobs can be returned based on objective cost analysis. This is the goal of Return One Million Jobs, LLC (ROMJ; La Jolla, CA) and the Reshoring Initiative.

ROMJ was created to raise $20 million to bring one million manufacturing jobs to the U.S. from offshore. The project will utilize global data analytics to help companies compare the total cost of supplying the U.S. market via manufacturing offshore vs. domestically. Carl Carstensen, who recently retired after 37 years with IBM global consulting services with a focus on the industrial sector, is leading ROMJ. “I’ve seen so much offshoring in my career,” he said. “Although lower labor rates encouraged tens of thousands of manufacturers to relocate production, total cost comparisons today may encourage as many as 25 percent to return jobs to the U.S.” His experience in data analytics, business development, staffing, finance and industrial operations will allow ROMJ to plan, build the team and manage the deployment of this Herculean task.

The Return One Million Jobs campaign is organizing a $20 million fund for a major data analytics program to consider all costs of production in the U.S. from all 100,000 companies with offshored production and sourcing. The project will seek to compare the total cost of offshored production with costs in the U.S. for all offshored manufacturing. ROMJ’s first job is to inspire all 100,000 U.S. manufacturers with offshore production to participate in the free data analytics project. “If they use the TCO tools from the Reshoring Initiative and advanced data analytics and do the math, many manufacturers should want to return jobs to the U.S. to increase their profits,” added Carstensen. “It’s quite possible to find synergy with thousands of companies bringing back jobs to America. Data analytics may find additional cost reductions as well as an increase in return-incentives.”

“We are pleased to cooperate on this important project,” noted Harry Moser, the founder of the Reshoring Initiative. “Funding by ROMJ will allow us to support their efforts and dramatically increase our own promotion of reshoring and support of companies considering reshoring. The combination of their resources and our tools will make One Million Jobs feasible.”

Moser, a 50-year manufacturing industry veteran and retired president of GF AgieCharmilles, founded the Reshoring Initiative to move lost jobs back to the U.S. It offers many tools and resources to help companies make supply chain sourcing decisions, including its Total Cost of Ownership Estimator® that uses advanced metrics to allow users to easily determine the total cost of offshoring by accounting for and understanding the relevant offshoring costs, which include inventory carrying costs, shipping expenses, intellectual property risks and more.

www.returnomj.com, www.reshorenow.org