Safety Product Showcase

Retractable Barriers Offer Full Protection, Flexible Access

The GuardRite Retractable Barrier System from Rite-Hite is ideal for wide loading, flatbed and finger docks, and protecting sensitive internal equipment installations and pedestrian areas from forklift impact in steel and automotive industry applications.

Elevated Temperature Hard Hat for Secure Comfort

The lightweight H-700T Series Elevated Temperature Hard Hat from 3M Personal Safety features a suspension that sits lower on the head to reduce pressure and increase security while withstanding radiant heat loads up to 375 deg F.

Hollow-Shaft Encoders Provide Functional Machine Safety

Ideal for quick machine shut-off in dangerous situations, ECN/EQN/ERN 400 connection encoders from Heidenhain use a new shaft coupling for mechanical fault exclusion when connecting to the user’s machine shaft.