Sandvik Coromant and PARC Partner to Advance Digital Manufacturing

Sandvik Coromant will use PARC R&D and software for high-level process planning and automated cost estimation in subtractive manufacturing.

AB Sandvik Coromant (Sandviken, Sweden) is strengthening their capabilities in digital manufacturing by signing a strategic research agreement with PARC (Palo Alto, CA), a Xerox company and world-renowned innovation center that will provide them with a footprint in Silicon Valley and expert resources for research and development in the field of digital Manufacturing.

PARC will allocate resources to conduct research and development technologies within this field for Sandvik Coromant under the terms of the agreement. Sandvik Coromant will also acquire all intellectual property (IP) and technology related to PARC’s software for high-level process planning and automated manufacturing cost estimation for subtractive manufacturing. “This partnership is a natural step and in line with our long-term strategy to develop attractive solutions in the field of digital manufacturing and Industry 4.0,” said Magnus Ekbäck, the vice president and head of business development and digital machining for Sandvik Coromant. “With this cooperation we will significantly strengthen our capabilities within digital machining.”

“Manufacturing is entering a dynamic new phase as the cyber and physical worlds converge, and the complex and diverse industry needs significant innovation to truly progress,” said Tolga Kurtoglu, the chief executive officer of PARC. “The missing piece for complete design automation and manufacturing of complex products has been the integrated coupling of design and manufacturing, which we have been developing for many years. We’re pleased to partner with them to see these innovations come to life on the global stage.”

PARC has been developing technologies for government agencies and commercial clients in the field of digital manufacturing for almost a decade. Their digital manufacturing suite of technologies helps designers and manufacturers understand real-world manufacturing process constraints during digital product design and identifies potential limitations of a supply chain early in the design phase, ultimately minimizing time-to-market and improving overall product quality. This strategic research agreement will be governed by a Joint Steering Committee with representatives from both PARC and Sandvik Coromant.

www.sandvik.coromant.com