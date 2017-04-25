SCHUNK Wins Hermes Award

They are recognized for their innovative Co-act Gripper JK1, the world’s first intelligent gripping module for human/robot collaboration.

The Hermes Award, one of the world’s most coveted technology prizes for innovation, was awarded to SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG (Lauffen am Neckar, Germany) last week during the opening of the Hannover Messe by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Henrik A. Schunk, the managing partner of SCHUNK, was there to receive the award from the German Federal Minister for Education, Prof. Dr. Johanna Wanka. The prize was awarded for the company’s Co-act Gripper JK1, the world’s first intelligent gripping module for human/robot collaboration. As a leading supplier of technology equipment of robots and production, the company will present numerous live applications and will show robot handling in a smart factory during the Hannover Messe event.

us.schunk.com