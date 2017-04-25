Specialty Flex-Hones for Blending Chamfered Through Holes

BRM offers a line of specialty Flex-Hones designed to blend and radius sharp edges and remove microburrs on chamfered holes eliminating stress risers caused by the chamfering operation.

Brush Research Manufacturing Co. Inc. (BRM; Los Angeles, CA) is pleased to present Flex-Hone for Chamfer Blending in Booth# 5608. This line of specialty Flex-Hones are designed to blend and radius sharp edges and remove microburrs on chamfered holes eliminating stress risers caused by the chamfering operation. Standard Flex-Hone tools are very effective on the interior corners (the intersection of the chamfer and the hole wall).

Their new series of tools are more flexible and designed to polish and radius the outer corners (the intersection of the chamfer and flange face) as well as the inner corners and hole. The increased flexibility allows the tool to pass through thin web sections and polish the chamfer on the back side as well.

The Flex-Hone tool eliminates hand finishing operations and produces consistent finishes from hole to hole, part to part. Available in a variety of grit sizes and abrasive types it is suitable for finishing titanium, inconel and nickel based stainless steel alloys.

Brush Research Manufacturing Co. Inc., 4642 Floral Drive, Los Angeles, CA, 323-261-2193, fax: 323-268-6587,sales@brushresearch.com, www.brushresearch.com.