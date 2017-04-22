Spindle Vibration Monitoring and Wireless Machine Tool Leveling

GTI Predictive Technology features their monitoring tools that include systems for balancing, thermography, wireless machine tool leveling and ultrasound from a single iPad platform.

In Booth 5562, GTI Predictive Technology, Inc. (Manchester, NH), a major spindle repair, rebuild and replacement company, will display their monitoring tools that include systems for balancing, thermography, wireless machine tool leveling and ultrasound – all on a single iPad platform. Their Spindle & Machine Tool Vibration Analyzer for vibration monitoring of machine tool spindles helps detect mechanical issues that can cause quality issues and predict impending failure. Early detection and action will help mitigate spindle repair costs, i.e., a bearing change versus a complete rebuild. Vibration analysis can show issues with drawbars, bearings, unbalanced spindles and tools.

Also on display will be their new Wireless Machine Tool Level. Single or dual axis technology allows the user to measure and level machine tools and tables with precision resolution: 0.0010 in. The Wireless Machine Tool Level uses wireless Bluetooth© technology and operates seamlessly with a VibePro iPad that is designed with machine tools and spindles in mind. Software is available on both iOS and Windows. Wireless sensors make it faster and easier to measure. GTI wireless technology eliminates the need to route wires out of the machining area and operates seamlessly with the machine tool door fully closed. Simple, accurate leveling can be done with the level on the machine and the iPad with the user while they make adjustments. Precision leveling and angle measurement/alignment tasks essentially involve surface planes that demand a two-dimensional system rather than the outdated single-axis ‘bubble’ vial method that indicates ‘bubble’ leveling status ‘one axis at a time.’ This wireless technology also allows the measurement and analysis of ball screws.

