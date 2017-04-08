SPRING Technologies Joins AMT

The developer of CNC software solutions has been accepted for membership in the association.

SPRING Technologies Inc. (Boston,MA), a worldwide leader in delivering dedicated CNC software solutions that enable the optimal use of CNC machines, has joined AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology (McLean, VA). AMT represents and promotes U.S.-based manufacturing technology and its members. The members are comprised of those who design, build, sell and service manufacturing technology. In addition to advocacy, workforce development, research and other supportive services, the organization also owns and manages IMTS – International Manufacturing Technology Show.

“Our alliance with AMT will prove to be a valuable resource for us in the years to come,” stated Silvère Proisy, the company’s general manager.

SPRING Technologies develops software solutions designed to optimize manufacturing companies’ CNC machines to reduce costs and maximize productivity.

www.ncsimul.com