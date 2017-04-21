SST Opens New Facility in Monterrey

This new site expands their support in Mexico for increasing demand in state-of-the-art manufacturing and automation technology within the region.

Single Source Technologies (SST: Auburn Hills, MI), a global distributor of leading machinery brands such as Makino, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest facility located in the northeastern city of Monterrey, Mexico. This new facility serves to expand on existing regional support in Mexico, as well as support the increasing demand for state-of-the-art manufacturing and automation technology within the region.

“As Mexican manufacturers continue to seek new ways to compete globally, we are proud to expand our regional services,” said Eduardo Medrano, the president of SST Mexico. “Market growth in northern Mexico has been climbing rapidly, with increasing interest in the latest technologies and process engineering solutions. With this new site, we can offer more convenient service and support, and provide more competitive delivery times for our reliable manufacturing systems.”

The SST-Monterrey facility boasts an 8,300 sq ft space and is equipped with a large showroom, a conference room, as well as several offices dedicated to sales and technical support that are set up to provide training and solutions for local companies within the metalworking industry using SST technology, machinery and services. The address of the new facility is:

SST

Blvd. Tratado de Libre Comercio 57-F

Parque Industrial STIVA Aeropuerto

Apodaca, N.L., México

CP 66626

As the state capital of Nuevo Léon, Monterrey is widely considered the commercial hub for the northern region and provides convenient access to two international airports within 15 miles of the SST facility. With a scenic landscape and rich historic colonial architecture, Monterrey also offers an array of cultural attractions and museums for visitors. SST Monterrey provides full support for Makino products, including horizontal machining centers, vertical machining centers, 5-axis machining centers, wire and Ram EDMs, and automation solutions. SST Mexico can be contacted at +52 (81) 4160 2250, or via email at sstmexico@singlesourcetech.com.

www.singlesourcetech.com