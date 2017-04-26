Toolroom Lathe for Modeling and Prototypes

Ideal for modeling and prototype shops, the TML-5Cem toolroom lathe from Babin Machine Tool features a proven Hardinge HLV-H style dovetail bedpate and high precision direct drive spindle to 3,500 rpm, an English/Metric gearbox and optional 5 hp spindle.

In Booth #1719 Babin Machine Tool (Brockton, MA) will feature their 5C style toolroom lathe with English/Metric gearbox and now with optional 5HP spindle. The Model TML-5Cem features a proven Hardinge HLV-H style dovetail bedpate and high precision direct drive spindle to 3500 RPM and is designed for the modeling and prototype shop environments.

According to the company spokesman, they have received their well-earned reputation rebuilding Hardinge HLV-H lathes over the past 56+ years in business which gives insight that no other dealer could offer. Each TML-5C lathe is fully qualified for accuracy, fit and finish before delivery to their customers.

Tooling and options are available such as DRO systems installed, Albrecht keyless drill chucks, Hardinge 5C collet sets, chip and coolant guards, and quick change style toolposts and more. Also available is the Babin lathe model TML-5Cst with servo threading system.

Babin Machine Tool, 14 Upland Road, Brockton, MA, 508-588-9189, sales@babinmachine.com, www.babinmachine.com.