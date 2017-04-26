Ultralight Robotic Resistance Welding

Ideal for use on 80 kg capacity robot models and high density welding cells, FlexGun UL from Centerline Windsor is available in X, C and Pinch base designs that boast total gun weights under 155 lb.

April 26, 2017

CenterLine (Windsor) Limited (Windsor, ON) is pleased to introduce the newest addition to its welding gun family of products, the FlexGun™ UL; the lightest weight robotic welding gun they offer.

The FlexGun UL is available in X, C and Pinch base designs and nearly 100 standard model configurations to choose from. The vast majority of the models boast total gun weights under 70 kg (155 lb) making it ideal for use on 80 kg capacity robot models and high density welding cell designs.
Integrated robot mounting, superior strength to weight ratio construction, true symmetrical design and industry leading life expectancy, make the FlexGun UL the right choice for an ample range of spot welding applications.

CenterLine (Windsor) Limited, 415 Morton Drive, Windsor, ON  N9J 3T8Canada, 519-734-8464, US-313-962-1448, Fax: 519-734-2004, www.cntrline.com.

