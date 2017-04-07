United Grinding Appoints VP of Operations in North America

Michael Gebhardt is in charge of the newly created operations division at their new facility.

As a key move in their aggressive strategy for continued growth in North America, United Grinding North America Inc. (Miamisburg, OH) has appointed Michael Gebhardt as the vice president of operations. In this position, he manages the company’s first ever operations division at their new facility and serves as a member of the company’s executive management team.

In charge of the preparation of current and future manufacturing opportunities and responsibilities, his business function areas will include facility and management, manufacturing, production planning, supply chain management, logistics and quality. Additionally, he will spearhead the implementation of the company’s recent PuLsâ and 5S quality standards at the new facility which is a culmination of the company’s progressive model of operational excellence.

“Michael’s promotion is in recognition of his excellent performance and the measurable results he has achieved while working with the company the past several years,” stated Rodger Pinney, the vice chairman. “He led the development and justification of our new facility and currently remains intimately involved with all aspects of the project. He also successfully took on various leadership roles as well as the analysis and justification of our new automation and rebuild businesses.”

Gebhardt will steer their digital transformation and the creation of their first smart factory in North America, which will entail big data gathering and analytics throughout the facility. This initiative will help them better manage workflow, inventory, production and other resources to deliver solutions to their customers faster than ever.

The company is ready to take on more manufacturing responsibilities from the United Grinding Group should global business and geopolitical conditions dictate it. The new operations division will also further accelerate growth and profitability of their product technology group and its customer care sector.

“I am deeply honored to take on this newly created position and look forward to working with our team to improve operations across the board,” said Gebhardt. “By listening to each sector in our organization and empowering them to contribute their skills and expertise, we can all work towards cohesive goals for continued company success.”

www.grinding.com