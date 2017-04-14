Universal Machining of Medical, Aerospace, Tool & Mold Applications

Featuring a unique mill-turn table with 225 deg of A-axis rotation and continuous 360 deg B-axis that can completely invert for upside-down machining so chips free-fall away from the part, the G-550T universal machining center from GROB is designed for shops doing medical, aerospace, tool and mold, and other complex work.

In Booth 1720, GROB Systems, Inc. (Bluffton, OH) displays their G-550T universal machining center that is based on a popular horizontal machining center platform for automotive OEMs and is designed for manufacturers in medical, aerospace, tool and mold and other industries. The G-550T features the GROB-designed and built mill-turn table with 225 deg of rotation in the A-axis and continuous 360 deg in the B-axis. It is possible to completely invert the table for upside-down machining while chips simply free-fall away from the part. Maximum part height is 610 mm (24 in) and the longest tool is 500 mm (19.7 in). The unique retractable spindle design accommodates very long tools with no interference, even with the largest work piece size. This machining center is available with a mill-turning option for parts up to 900 mm cylinder (Ø 35.4 in). The high speed mill-turn table rotates at 800 rpm. Part balancing cycles can be run on the machine prior to making parts.

