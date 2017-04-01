Use iPad With Two-Axis Wireless Machine Level for Higher Precision

The two-axis Wireless Machine Level from GTI Predictive Technology simultaneously displays 2D plane angles, simplifying and resolving the hurdles of taking angles one axis at a time and leveling machinery to a 0.001 deg angular measurement accuracy.

GTI Predictive Technology, Inc. (Manchester, NH) has announced their new Wireless Machine Level, a two-axis precision digital level that is a major leap forward from their previous one-axis level and supports both the iPad and Windows computers. This two-axis precision digital level simultaneously displays 2D plane angles, simplifying and resolving the hurdles of taking angles one axis at a time. For simple tasks the built-in display can be used to perform a leveling task, but the level stands out with its latency-free Bluetooth connection to the iPad. Technicians can be more efficient leveling assets by viewing the live level data on the iPad as adjustments are being made. Machinery can be leveled to a 0.001 deg angular measurement accuracy by using this level. Product accuracy is verified by accredited third party calibration and test service providers in the U.S., Japan, UK and Germany to conform with NIST, JIS, UKAS and DIN under ILAC and A2LA.

Compatibility has been expanded to Microsoft Windows for additional flexibility. Windows users can also connect to the level over USB. Specifications include:

Measuring range from 0 deg ~ ±20.000 deg Single-Axis; 0 deg ~ ±10.000 deg Dual-Axis

Resolution of 0.001deg (≤ 18µm/M)(0.0002 in/ft)

Accuracy: ± 0.001 deg at 0 deg to 2.000 deg; ± 0.003 deg at other angles

Digital color graphic display of dual angles

Enable USB external power source

VibroMeter display real time vibration graph

AngularMeter display real-time angle graph

Basic PC Sync software USB connection (5 m) to device for remote data display

Professional PC Sync Software USB connection to device for remote data logging (optional)

Wireless Bluetooth Class 1 connection (approx 30 m) from PC to device (optional)

Operating temperature at -10 deg C to +50 deg C

GTI has also introduced their next generation USB Digital Accelerometer that provides a major leap forward from other USB accelerometers in the market. The USB Digital Accelerometer features a compact design and industry leading price. This sensor is designed to ensure longevity and continued accuracy by placing the delicate onboard electronics in a protective insulated connector rather than the vibrating accelerometer. It supports Windows, Mac, Android and iOS with a wide variety of different apps and software solutions, including the VibeRMS app for iPhone and iPad. The sensor features a resonant frequency up to 25 kHz and uses a Piezoelectric sensor for optimal data capture accuracy and range. Three different sensitivity options are available: 25 mV/g, 50 mV/g, and 100 mV/g. Compatible Software includes:

Microsoft Windows

Multi-Instrument by Virtins Technology

SpectraPLUS-SC by Pioneer Hill Software LLC

SpectraPLUS-RT by Pioneer Hill Software LLC

ME’Scope by Vibrant Technology

Accelerometer Tool by Christian Zeitnitz

Apple macOS

SignalScope Pro 3.0 by Faber Acoustical

TwistedWave Recorder by TwistedWave

WavePad Sound Editor by NCH Software

Google Android

USB Audio Recorder by Daniel Sobe and Dr. Jordan Design

Spectrum Analyser by Keuwlsoft

Spectrum Analyzer by Raspberrywood

WavePad Sound Editor by NCH Software

Apple iOS

VibeRMS by GTI Predictive Technology, Inc.

SignalScope Pro for iOS by Faber Acoustical

VibroChecker Pro by Ace Controls, an SKF Group Company

Vibration by Diffraction Limited Design LLC

iVibraMeter by Motionics, LLC

Vibra Test Pro by Motionics LLC

TwistedWave Recorder by TwistedWave

