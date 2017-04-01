Use iPad With Two-Axis Wireless Machine Level for Higher Precision
The two-axis Wireless Machine Level from GTI Predictive Technology simultaneously displays 2D plane angles, simplifying and resolving the hurdles of taking angles one axis at a time and leveling machinery to a 0.001 deg angular measurement accuracy.
GTI Predictive Technology, Inc. (Manchester, NH) has announced their new Wireless Machine Level, a two-axis precision digital level that is a major leap forward from their previous one-axis level and supports both the iPad and Windows computers. This two-axis precision digital level simultaneously displays 2D plane angles, simplifying and resolving the hurdles of taking angles one axis at a time. For simple tasks the built-in display can be used to perform a leveling task, but the level stands out with its latency-free Bluetooth connection to the iPad. Technicians can be more efficient leveling assets by viewing the live level data on the iPad as adjustments are being made. Machinery can be leveled to a 0.001 deg angular measurement accuracy by using this level. Product accuracy is verified by accredited third party calibration and test service providers in the U.S., Japan, UK and Germany to conform with NIST, JIS, UKAS and DIN under ILAC and A2LA.
Compatibility has been expanded to Microsoft Windows for additional flexibility. Windows users can also connect to the level over USB. Specifications include:
- Measuring range from 0 deg ~ ±20.000 deg Single-Axis; 0 deg ~ ±10.000 deg Dual-Axis
- Resolution of 0.001deg (≤ 18µm/M)(0.0002 in/ft)
- Accuracy: ± 0.001 deg at 0 deg to 2.000 deg; ± 0.003 deg at other angles
- Digital color graphic display of dual angles
- Enable USB external power source
- VibroMeter display real time vibration graph
- AngularMeter display real-time angle graph
- Basic PC Sync software USB connection (5 m) to device for remote data display
- Professional PC Sync Software USB connection to device for remote data logging (optional)
- Wireless Bluetooth Class 1 connection (approx 30 m) from PC to device (optional)
- Operating temperature at -10 deg C to +50 deg C
GTI has also introduced their next generation USB Digital Accelerometer that provides a major leap forward from other USB accelerometers in the market. The USB Digital Accelerometer features a compact design and industry leading price. This sensor is designed to ensure longevity and continued accuracy by placing the delicate onboard electronics in a protective insulated connector rather than the vibrating accelerometer. It supports Windows, Mac, Android and iOS with a wide variety of different apps and software solutions, including the VibeRMS app for iPhone and iPad. The sensor features a resonant frequency up to 25 kHz and uses a Piezoelectric sensor for optimal data capture accuracy and range. Three different sensitivity options are available: 25 mV/g, 50 mV/g, and 100 mV/g. Compatible Software includes:
Microsoft Windows
- Multi-Instrument by Virtins Technology
- SpectraPLUS-SC by Pioneer Hill Software LLC
- SpectraPLUS-RT by Pioneer Hill Software LLC
- ME’Scope by Vibrant Technology
- Accelerometer Tool by Christian Zeitnitz
Apple macOS
- SignalScope Pro 3.0 by Faber Acoustical
- TwistedWave Recorder by TwistedWave
- WavePad Sound Editor by NCH Software
Google Android
- USB Audio Recorder by Daniel Sobe and Dr. Jordan Design
- Spectrum Analyser by Keuwlsoft
- Spectrum Analyzer by Raspberrywood
- WavePad Sound Editor by NCH Software
Apple iOS
- VibeRMS by GTI Predictive Technology, Inc.
- SignalScope Pro for iOS by Faber Acoustical
- VibroChecker Pro by Ace Controls, an SKF Group Company
- Vibration by Diffraction Limited Design LLC
- iVibraMeter by Motionics, LLC
- Vibra Test Pro by Motionics LLC
- TwistedWave Recorder by TwistedWave
GTI Predictive Technology, Inc., 33 Zachary Road, Manchester, NH 03109, 888-473-9675, info@gtipredictive.com, www.gtipredictive.com.
0 Comments