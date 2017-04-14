Versatile, Efficient, Economical and Advanced Sawing Systems

The S-280CNC General Purpose Swivel, the DS-400CNC General Purpose Dual Swivel and the 400-S StructurALL Series Band Saws from DoALL are ideal for small to medium job shops, maintenance facilities, tool and manufacturing plants.

In Booth 2004, DoALL® Sawing Products (Savage, MN) will feature three high performance metal cutting band saws that provide versatile, efficient, economical and accurate sawing solutions for a large variety of sawing needs. Available for demonstrations in the booth is the new S-280CNC General Purpose Swivel StructurALL® Series Band Saw, a miter, CNC automatic, metal cutting band saw designed for fabricating shops, maintenance facilities, tool and manufacturing plants. The S-280CNC can also be classified as a horizontal structural, scissor-style miter-cutting saw. Hydraulically controlled, this CNC machine provides automatic indexing for multiple material feeds. With the easy-to-use controller, operators need only remove the material that has been cut. Designed for vertical and angular cuts, the S-280CNC is adjustable to 60 deg to the right in semi-automatic mode only.

Also performing demonstrations in the booth is the new DS-400CNC General Purpose Dual Swivel StructurALL Series Band Saw, a dual-miter, CNC automatic, metal cutting band saw that is ideal for fabricating shops, maintenance facilities, tool and manufacturing plants. The DS-400CNC can also be classified as a horizontal structural, scissor-style miter-cutting saw. Hydraulically controlled, this CNC machine provides automatic indexing for multiple material feeds. With the easy-to-use controller, operators need only remove the material that has been cut. Designed for vertical and angular cuts, the DS-400CNC is adjustable to 45 deg left and right in semi-automatic mode.

Also on display will be the general purpose 400-S StructurALL Band Saw that is part of the StructurALL family of horizontal metal cutting scissor saws. Swiveling 45 deg, it is the ideal machine for the small to medium fabricator or machine shop that is looking to make extremely accurate (straight or miter) cuts in smaller quantities. The 400S features a 9 in (229 mm) high x 16 in (406 mm) wide capacity of rectangles and 10-3/4 in (273 mm) rounds. The 400-S manual machine can be equipped with a variety of options to further ease operation, such as pneumatic head-lift and pneumatic vise attachments.

