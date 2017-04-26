Versatile Machine Monitoring Automates and Increases Machine Tool Productivity

Advanced technologies from Caron Engineering optimize the cutting process, reduce cycle time, allow unattended operation, provide machine process diagnostics and eliminate operator data entry errors.

Caron Engineering Inc. (Wells, ME) provides a product line of solutions that communicate directly with the CNC machine control to enhance and automate the machining process. In booth #5452 they will showcase a Swiss-type machine with Fanuc Robot unload, and Keyence measurement technology. The machine will be equipped with Caron’s advanced technologies which will optimize the cutting process, reduce cycle time, allow unattended operation, provide machine process diagnostics, eliminate operator data entry errors, and much more.

Caron recently developed a new product, DTect-IT; a monitoring system that identifies machine irregularities using custom USB sensors. The system demo will be running on the CNC machine as well as the two custom product kiosks in their booth, to showcase the full capability of the new product. DTect-IT is a Windows application that runs standalone or can be programmed to communicate with the CNC control. Originally developed to detect excessive vibration levels on bar feeders, it can effectively detect vibration irregularities anywhere on a CNC machine tool or fixture. The system can also monitor small amounts of force, or anything with a 0-10 VDC signal through connection of an analog sensor.

DTect-IT has multiple monitoring modes including limit analysis, bearing analysis, fault detection, and sensor data collection. At Eastec, the company will be highlighting the bearing analysis feature on the Swiss-type machine. A vibration sensor will be attached near the main spindle on the machine to monitor spindle vibration and run an analysis of the bearings between cutting.

DTect-IT is a versatile monitoring system that provides valuable information about the health of your CNC machine. It is extremely useful for establishing a baseline of characteristics so you can detect irregularities before the machine is jeopardized.

Other products demonstrations in booth #5452 will be:

TMAC MP – Tool Monitoring Adaptive Control system with (multi-process monitoring capability) measures tool wear in real time.

AutoComp Software – Use any electronic gauging device to provide dimensional measurements and Caron’s AutoComp software will calculate and compensate tool offsets, without manual data input.

Tool Connect – Using RFID tags in tool holders, Tool Connect automatically transfers all tool presetter data to the machine control.

CEI Smart Light – This intuitive status light system provides easy assessment of a part’s progress on a CNC program, or can be programmed for any machine status indication.

Blum-Novotest metrology solutions will also be on display in Booth #5452. Caron Engineering is an authorized distributor of Blum-Novotest products for the Northeast U.S.

Caron Engineering Inc., 1931 Sanford Road, Wells, ME 04090, 207-646-607, marketing@caroneng.com, www.caroneng.com.