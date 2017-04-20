Versatile Vertical Bandsaw Cuts Structural Steel, Solid Bars, Pipe, Tubing, Tool Steel

The MV2018 bandsaw from MetalMizer has a cutting head that features a 3 deg forward tilt to optimize feed rate on entry when cutting structural steel, solid bars, pipe, tubing, and tool steel.

In Booth 1812, MetalMizer (Indianapolis, IN) features their versatile MV2018 bandsaw that can save floor space without compromising production. Offering a cutting capacity up to 18 in wide and 20 in high, with 0 to 175 lb of cutting pressure, this affordable and versatile bandsaw includes a counterbalanced tilting saw head with pre-stop detents located at both 45 deg angles and the vertical position for fast and easy operator adjustment. The cutting head features a 3 deg forward tilt to optimize feed rate on entry when cutting structural steel, solid bars, pipe, tubing, and tool steel.

All controls are conveniently located above the working surface on the saw head keeping them safe from being damaged by work pieces, fluids, and debris from the cutting operation. The easily-accessible overhead controls allow one-button activation of the blade, coolant, and feed mechanism along with the flexibility to control each function individually. Variable blade speed is also adjusted from the front panel and can easily be fi ne-tuned during a cut with power or hand feed options. With the motor drive system on the upper wheel, overall machine depth of the MV2018 is 30 percent less than competitive saws with the same cutting capacity, allowing for more machines by occupying less floor space. Shops can pair the MV2018 with MetalFlex Blades that are available in a variety of options for cutting beams, bars, bundles, tubes, and special profiles.

