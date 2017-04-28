Walter Surface Technologies Receives President’s Club Award for Second Year

President’s Club status is awarded by Indica Marketing Group to manufacturers who win Supplier of the Year three times within a five-year period.

Walter Surface Technologies (Montreal, QC), a global industry leader in surface treatment technologies, is delighted to announce that they have maintained Indica Marketing Group’s President’s Club status for a second consecutive year.

Indica is Canada’s largest Industrial, Construction and Safety Supply Group, with 200 Distributor Members and over 850 locations across Canada and the United States. Since Indica began in 2002, Walter Surface Technologies has been one of 14 priority suppliers. Indica’s annual buying show, Sell-A-Rama, brings together distributor members and supplier partners from across Canada and the United States for face-to-face sales meetings to recognize exceptional players in the industrial supplies distributor field. For the second year in a row, Walter received recognition with the President’s Club Award.

President’s Club status is awarded to manufacturers who win Supplier of the Year three times within a five-year period. Since the inception of Indica’s Annual Buying Show in 2003, Walter has won Supplier of the Year a total of five times and has been a finalist every year since its inception. “We value the outstanding support we get from them as a group.” said Phil Cowan, the director of marketing at Indica. “On behalf of all of us, congratulations again to everyone at Walter Surface Technologies on your outstanding accomplishment, and thank you for your continued support.”

“Having them award us with President’s Club status is a great achievement and a huge endorsement of the value that we place on our relationship with them and their members,” said Daimon Mussell, the vice president of sales at Walter Surface Technologies. “They are an essential part of the industry and, by working together, we can provide market-leading products and programs to all members.”

