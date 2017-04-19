Weiler Abrasives Names New Managing Director, Americas

Bill Dwyre is now responsible for executing their regional growth strategy, with full accountability for profit and loss performance.

Weiler Abrasives Group (Cresco, PA) a leading provider of abrasives, power brushes and maintenance products for surface conditioning, announced that they have appointed Bill Dwyre as the managing director of their newly formed Americas business. This promotion, part of a larger restructuring, supports the integration of their “game changing” acquisition of Swatycomet in late 2015, launching the company into the global abrasive market space.

As the managing director of the Americas, Dwyre is now responsible for executing the regional growth strategy and has full accountability for the region’s profit and loss. He continues to report to Chris Weiler, the chief executive officer of the company. “I am excited to have Bill lead our Americas business. He has been instrumental in our transformation strategy, redefining our brand and value proposition to our targeted segments of Metal Fabrication and Industrial Production,” noted Weiler. “I’m confident in Bill’s leadership and know he will continue to help us build strong partnerships and deliver great products and innovative solutions that drive profitable growth for us and our business partners.”

Dwyre joined the company in 2013 as their vice president of strategic marketing after a 25-year career at Ingersoll Rand. Most recently, he held the position of vice president, sales and marketing. He holds a bachelor of arts in engineering from Lafayette College and a master’s in business administration from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

www.weilercorp.com