Welding Helmet Merges Science Fiction/Fantasy Theme with 4C Lens Technology

The VIKING 3350 helmet from Lincoln Electric has steampunk-inspired graphics and one of the largest viewing areas in its class and the best optical clarity available with 4C Lens Technology.

The Lincoln Electric Company (Cleveland, OH) has launched a new VIKING™ 3350 Series helmet featuring a Steampunk™ graphic theme. Steampunk, a popular subgenre of science fiction and sometimes fantasy, incorporates technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. References to Lincoln Electric and welding can be seen throughout the steampunk-inspired graphics in this latest helmet design.

This VIKING 3350 helmet provides one of the largest viewing area’s in its class and the best optical clarity available in a welding helmet today with Lincoln Electric’s 4C™ Lens Technology. The 4C stands for the following attributes:

Clarity – Optical clarity at the highest EN379 1/1/1/1 levels

Color – Real color view

Carat – Lightweight Auto-Darkening Filter

Cut – Even shade from any angle

4C technology reduces eye strain by minimizing the traditional green coloring in the helmet view screen in both active and inactive states. It is ideal for a range of industries that use multiple welding processes, such as SMAW, MIG and TIG, including general fabrication, power generation, shipbuilding, structural, offshore and pipeline. All Viking 3350 Series helmets offer a pivot style headgear designed for greater comfort and optimal fit.

The Lincoln Electric Company, 22801 Saint Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44117-1199, 888-355-3213, www.lincolnelectric.com.