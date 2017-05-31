Advanced Tool Presetters Reduce Setup Times

In the U.S., time is the most expensive component of the manufacturing process. Tool setup prior to any job being run represents a significant amount of that time, which is why tool presetters represent a monetary savings for any shop – they save time. New Microset tool presetting equipment from Haimer USA (Villa Park, IL) streamlines tool setting processes, reducing setup times by as much as 70 percent to minimize idle time and increase machine utilization. Some key differentiators that truly set these machines apart from the rest are absolute ease of use (turn it on and go), uncomplicated software (no software engineering degree is required), and stable base construction (cast iron, not aluminum). The wide range of Microset tool presetting equipment is designed to fit every application and budget.

In addition to precision, speed and reliability, the UNO Series of machines includes unique high-tech features not usually seen in entry-level tool presetters. The entry-level UNO Smart machine features a small footprint, user-friendly operation and high precision. It is ideal for measurement during production and has an unbeatable price-performance ratio. Repeatability is ± 5 microns. Representing the highest standard of manual tool presetting, the UNO Premium is the right system for almost every user. It features perfect measuring results, direct data transfer and repeatability of ± 2 microns. The UNO Autofocus allows users to take advantage of enhancements such as a 22 in touch screen, edge finder and motorized fine adjustment of the C-axis for demanding measurements (2 microns for spindle runout). With a fully automated measurement operation, the UNO Automatic Drive is fully independent of the operator and can be used with minimal user expertise. This guarantees maximum quality and time saving, even with complex tools on several planes.

For maximum convenience and functionality, the VIO Series of machines offers absolute reliability with high quality components. Whether operated manually or with the optional semi­automatic (autofocus) feature, the VIO Basic is one of the most modern presetting devices in its class, with many features and a wide range of standard equipment. The VIO Linear is the complete solution for fully automatic high-end tool presetting with customizable options. The modular concept makes it possible to preset tools up to 1,000 mm in length and diameter. The available tool shrink option is ideal for multi-spindle machines.

All Haimer automated presetters use the Microvision image processing system with software that enables users to realize considerable time savings during the job setup and preparation by measuring and setting tools, quickly, precisely and independently. Modern image processing ensures that the tools are quickly and accurately measured and, in turn, guarantees the highest quality in production processes. Complex tools can be measured within the shortest period of time with the latest measuring techniques. Microset tool presetting devices are compatible with machine tools from all manufacturers. Post-processed data is transferred to the relevant data exchange drive either via the network or via USB. Control systems from Siemens, Heidenhain, FANUC, MAPPS and many others can be connected by USB data storage, Ethernet LAN or RS232.

Microset tool presetting machines can be integrated with all popular RFID systems. Read/write heads can be positioned automatically or manually for any toolholder system. High quality and precise adapters and spindles are important elements for precise tool presetting. Haimer offers solutions for every situation, from a standard toolholder to user-specific customized versions.

