Advanced Tooling and Workholding Increase Shop Productivity

Koma Precision will showcase NC rotary tables from Tsudakoma that feature a proprietary dual lead gearing system. Also on display will be new Ball Drive System Rotary Tables that provide zero backlash, improved cycle times, energy conservation and a lifetime adjustment-free transmission system.

In Booth 5241, Koma Precision, Inc. (East Windsor, CT) will display NC rotary tables from Tsudakoma that feature a proprietary dual lead gearing system to deliver optimum balance between power, durability and smooth cutting performance. Also on display will be new Ball Drive System Rotary Tables that provide zero backlash, improved cycle times, energy conservation and a lifetime adjustment-free transmission system. Tsudakoma rotary tables are available in horizontal, vertical, tilting, multi-spindle, and high speed configurations with various options, such as chucks, tailstocks, support spindles, and faceplates. Pneumatic and Hydraulic rotary joints for automatic load and unload of the work piece are also available.

Angle heads and lathe tools from Alberti will also be on display, including their new Hi Pressure offset angle heads, Hi Smart quick change angle heads, Hi Flex custom angle heads and Hi Speed Turboflex spindles. All Alberti tools are made with a GS 600 alloy that facilitates increased thermal stability and rigidity. Solid piece spindle made out of hardened steel increases resistance to bending stress up to 25 percent and helps achieve higher rpm without vibrations. For over 35 years, Alberti has been providing the most innovative range of products that are extremely reliable and enable manufacturing to strict tolerances. Fixed angle heads, offset angle heads, multiple output heads, long reach angle heads are just a few examples of their design and manufacturing capabilities.

Also being featured will be the new and advanced tool presetters from Elbo Controlli with a new tool management software package. The new TID system is a tool identification system that establishes an interface between the tool presetter and the machine tool NC controller. It is an innovative tool identification system that empowers workshops with an easy, affordable solution for tool data management. The software features an intuitive graphical user interface that enables operators to eliminate errors during data transfer. The TID system can interact and acquire data directly from the CNC machines and the tool presetter, thus making the integration with the machine and tool presetter easy. TID also allows configuration of the format and data mapping for tool identification. It allows full customization to manage different configurations as specified by the machine tool manufacturer.

All Elbo Controlli tool presetters feature a column and base made out of natural granite, precision spindles and an intuitive software that is designed to quickly and accurately capture a tool’s length, diameter, angles and radii.

Koma Precision, Inc., 20 Thompson Road, East Windsor, CT 06088, 860-627-7059, Fax: 860-623-4132, www.komaprecision.com.