Advanced Tools and Accessories for Swiss Machining

The multidec-LUBE tool clamp system from GenSwiss permits a repeatable jet flow even after multiple tool changes or setups or teardown, and replaces the original equipment gang slide tool clamps provided with the Swiss machine.

In Booth 5626, Genevieve Swiss Industries, Inc. (Westfield, MA), a leading source for tools, accessories and assistance for Swiss machining, will feature the multidec®-LUBE tool clamp system that permits a repeatable jet flow even after multiple tool changes or setups or teardown, and replaces the original equipment gang slide tool clamps provided with the Swiss machine. Problems solved include elimination of chips collecting on coolant jet nozzles, eliminating stringy chip wrap-arounds or clogging and avoiding accidental bending or repositioning of coolant tubes/nozzles. Also being featured will be PCM 4X high speed spindles with a new planetary style gear system and a low profile configuration that suits Citizen Swiss A, L, M and the new L32 series machines for greater performance of micro drills, end mills and high speed thread milling tooling.

Also on display will be Louis Belet carbide “Expert” series tooling packages designed for aluminum, brass, titanium, stainless steels and composite material groups. These packages incorporate newly optimized geometries and coatings for drills, end mills, slotting saws, thread mills, engraving and spotting tools for greater productivity, higher material removal rates, superior surface quality and extended tool life over a wide range of industry applications within the material groups.

