Advanced Workholding for 5-Axis Production and Machinist Applications

In Booth 5658, Fixtureworks® (Fraser, MI), a leading supplier of fixturing accessories, machine tool elements and material handling components, will offer their lineup of TriMax vises, ultra-low profile TriGrip carbide grippers and their new Fairlane® GP-Series rubber gripper pads. TriMax Production Vises offer the benefits users need to maximize a machine’s potential with multiple part clamping, quick change components and easy adjustment for production, 5-axis and machinist applications. TriGrip carbide gripper inserts are ideal for ultra-low profile clamping with no dovetail workpiece preparation. With serrations designed for steel, hardened steel, titanium and aluminum, these patented triangular grippers feature two rows of teeth at different angles to maximize the pull-down effect. Already integrated with the TriMax line of vises, these inserts are perfect for upgrading existing vise jaws and more.

GP Series rubber gripper pads are ideal as industrial grade contact wear points for automation and positioning applications. They are constructed of black nitrile rubber that is molded to a 1/16 in aluminum backing that can be mounted flat or contoured or formed to round or sharp corners. Highly customizable and easily replaceable, these pads come in smooth, fine hatch or course hatch strips with standard pad heights of ¼ in and ½ in. Custom sizes and counter-bore hole mountings configurations are also available.

Also on display will be a full line of fixturing accessories including grippers, rest pads, Swivots® swivel/pivoting positioning components, Quick Release ball-lock pins, rollers and bumpers and Urethane Covered Bearing Rollers. There will also be a full lineup of manual clamps, spring plungers, rest and riser pads, levers, handles, knobs, and hand wheels, supports and stops, risers, T-nuts, sliding mounts, springs, supports, grid plates and columns, and a wide range of quick change precision locating and mounting systems.

