AISCO Metallizing Adds New Sales Manager

Nick Kinsinger will help grow their business development and customer service.

Nick Kinsinger, a 2006 graduate of the University of Akron (Ohio) with a Bachelor of Science in communications, public relations and business management, brings 11 years of management, sales and operations experience to AISCO Metallizing Corporation (Cleveland, OH). Kinsinger recently managed multiple branches for Yogurt Vi /Gia Lai/ LamHo Enterprises throughout Northeast Ohio. Prior to that, he managed the warehouse for Directtech (Akron, OH) and was a commercial property manager for Stark Enterprises Inc. (Cleveland, OH).

“We’re very excited to have a manager with his credentials,” states D. Gary Caprio, the president of AISCO. “Nick’s experience in OSHA, safety, budgeting and shipping will lead to successful business development and customer service for our industrial customers.”

Established in 1986, AISCO is an industrial operation specializing in thermal-sprayed metallic and alloy coatings to surface coat and repair parts used by industries such as construction, automotive and steel production. Besides extending the life of structural parts, metallization can apply electrically, thermally, and chemically resistive or conducive properties to a wide variety of materials. The company features one of the largest metallizing facilities in NE Ohio with over 80,000 lb capacity and large finishing machinery.

www.aiscocorp.com