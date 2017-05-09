Amada Miyachi America Receives ISO 9001 Certification

Their quality management system is certified for manufacturing products in a manner that is consistent, repeatable, and well-suited to aerospace, medical and other customer requirements.

Amada Miyachi America Inc. (Monrovia, CA), a leading manufacturer of resistance welding, laser welding, marking, cutting, and micro machining equipment and systems, announces that they have completed the ISO 9001 recertification process for their quality management system. This certification reflects their commitment to providing high quality, innovative products for customers.

Their quality management system is focused on manufacturing products in a manner that is consistent, repeatable, and well-suited to customer requirements. Required by many aerospace and medical customers, the policy forms the basis of the manufacturing quality and reliability package that the company brings to the table for all industry sectors. As part of the recertification process, Amada Miyachi America validated each manufacturing process and operation, determined best methods for each, and then developed precise guidelines for ensuring the process would remain consistent and repeatable. Key examples include redeveloping their standard equipment for calibrating weld checkers so that improved accuracy on new devices could be assured for all customers.

The ISO 9001 recertification process was integrated into the company’s Define, Design & Deliver process, in which their experienced team offers insightful feedback on process feasibility and part design to maximize production reliability, and then deliver smart and innovative solutions tailored to functional requirements and budget.

“During the ISO 9001 recertification process, we did not want to simply check off boxes – we wanted to apply what we learned to make ourselves a better and more consistent company,” said Kevin Gunning, their director of quality, service and support. “The certification is a physical indication of our commitment to the concepts that form the basis of our quality management process. It offers our customers an assurance that they matter to us, and that we are doing our best to be the best in our industry.”

