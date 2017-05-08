Angle Roll for Precision Bending of a Wide Range of Tube, Pipe and Profiles

The CE60H3 angle roll from Ercolina increases the distance between lower shafts and interaxes to accommodate a wider range of profiles and increases roll shaft rigidity and radii accuracy with individual tie bar supports for each shaft.

Capable of bending a wide range of tube, pipe and profiles, the CE60H3 angle roll model from CML USA, Inc. Ercolina (Davenport, IA) is designed to operate in either the vertical or horizontal position with a maximum bending capacity of 3 in schedule 10. Included control tower with low voltage controls has a foot pedal for hands-free operation. Programmable touchpad controls with digital center roll positioning increase repeatability. A universal tool set is included for multiple profiles, and this model conveniently uses the same tooling as the CE50 model. Heavy duty structure and rigid components for high section modulus ratings and reinforced engineered mainframe design are proven to outperform competitive models. Touchpad controls with digital center roll positioning on remote pendent with low voltage controls and foot pedal switch. Memory storage offers eight individual programs and unlimited passes.

What makes the CE60H3 different? The CE60H3 features individual tie bar supports for each shaft to increase roll shaft rigidity and radii accuracy. Its design increases the distance between lower shafts and interaxes to accommodate a wider range of profiles. Larger hydraulic cylinder increases machine capacity.

Ercolina offers the highest quality tube and pipe benders and related metal fabrication equipment available today. Affordable tubing benders and fabricating machinery are designed to reliably and accurately produce your applications, increasing profit, improving product quality and finish.

CML USA, Inc. Ercolina, 3100 Research Parkway, Davenport, IA 52806, 563-391-7700, info@ercolina-usa.com, www.ercolina-usa.com.