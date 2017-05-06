Blackstone-Ney Utrasonics has New President

Eric Kenney now leads all company operations.

Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC (CTG; Cincinnati, OH) has named Eric Kenney to be president of Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics (Jamestown, NY), with responsibility for all operations at their Jamestown location. He will report directly to Barney Bosse, the chief executive officer of CTG. Kenny started at Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics in 2016 as their global OEM account manager, and his background includes extensive sales and marketing and senior management experience.

“Eric has quickly gained the respect of the organization and is positioned to lead us into the future,” said Bosse. “He brings that unique combination of management savvy along with technical competency that is required for Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics to be successful.”

www.ctgclean.com