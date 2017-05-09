BLM Group USA Appoints New Regional Sales Manager

Russell Clark now directs sales of laser tube cutting systems, benders and machining equipment in Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

May 9, 2017

BLM Group USA (Wixom, MI), a global leader in the manufacture of tube and sheet metal processing equipment, has announced the appointment of Russell Clark as their regional sales manager for the Mid Atlantic. The announcement was made by Dr. Jeffrey Ahrstrom, the company president and chief operating officer. In this new capacity, Clark will direct company sales efforts in Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia for their complete line of laser tube cutting systems, benders and machining equipment.

“Russ brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to this position,” said Ahrstrom. “He will be a valuable asset to our sales team and with his experience in laser cutting machines, will certainly be a valuable asset to our customers.” Clark’s background consists of 25+ years of CAD/CAM programming for the office furniture industry and machine design/detailing. Prior to joining the company he was most recently a sales engineer at LVD Strippit, covering the Michigan and Northern Indiana territories.

www.blmgroup.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Surface Texture and Tribology Workshop
May 9 - 10, 2017
Michigan Metrology – Livonia, MI
Coil Processing Technical Training Seminar
May 9, 2017
Hyatt Rosemont Convention Center – Chicago, IL
Innovation Days Chicago
May 16 - 18, 2017
DMI MORI USA – Hoffman Estates, IL
Breakfast & Learn 2017
May 16 - 18, 2017
BIG KAISER Precision Tooling – Hoffman Estates, IL
Open House: Able Machine Tool Sales
May 16 - 18, 2017
Able Machine Tool Sales Inc. – Agawam, MA
See All Events »
Social Media