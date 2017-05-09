BLM Group USA Appoints New Regional Sales Manager

Russell Clark now directs sales of laser tube cutting systems, benders and machining equipment in Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

BLM Group USA (Wixom, MI), a global leader in the manufacture of tube and sheet metal processing equipment, has announced the appointment of Russell Clark as their regional sales manager for the Mid Atlantic. The announcement was made by Dr. Jeffrey Ahrstrom, the company president and chief operating officer. In this new capacity, Clark will direct company sales efforts in Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia for their complete line of laser tube cutting systems, benders and machining equipment.

“Russ brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to this position,” said Ahrstrom. “He will be a valuable asset to our sales team and with his experience in laser cutting machines, will certainly be a valuable asset to our customers.” Clark’s background consists of 25+ years of CAD/CAM programming for the office furniture industry and machine design/detailing. Prior to joining the company he was most recently a sales engineer at LVD Strippit, covering the Michigan and Northern Indiana territories.

